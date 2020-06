PIQUA —James R. "Jim" Rohrbach, 51, of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly at 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, in his residence.

A service to honor his life will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.