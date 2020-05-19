ST. MARYS — James P. Schmerge, age 63, of St. Marys, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his daughter's residence in New Knoxville on May 18, 2020, at 12:10 a.m. He was born Jan. 6, 1957, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Victor and Alice (Steinke) Schmerge. He married Agnes (Schulze) Schmerge on May 14, 1977, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2014. Survivors include a son, Richard Schulze, New Knoxville; a daughter, Amy (Troy) Grillot, New Knoxville; two brothers, Mark (Wendy) Schmerge, Lima, and Ed (Joy) Schmerge, Botkins; a sister, Karen Schmerge, Sidney; seven grandchildren, Victoria, Olivia, Cooper, Norah, Zebulon, Eva and Josephine; and a brother-in-law, Leonard Schulze, St. Marys. Also preceded in death by an infant sister, Janet Schmerge; a grandson, Lennon; two brothers-in-law, Bernard "Benny" and William Schulze; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Spurlock. Jim was a 1976 graduate of Botkins High School in Botkins, Ohio. He retired as a truck driver after 20 years of service. After retiring he went on to work at RRR Tire Service in St. Marys. Jim was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys with a strong faith in Christ. He was also a member of Auglaize County Rabbit Breeders, Lima Rabbit Breeders, Van Wert Rabbit Breeders, and the National Florida White Rabbit Breeders. Locally he was inducted into the Auglaize County Rabbit Breeders and Lima Rabbit Breeders hall of fame. He was also very active with the Special Olympics. Jim was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending every moment with his family and teaching his grandchildren about rabbits and preparing them for the Auglaize County Fair. He will be deeply missed by all. Due to restrictions of the Covid-19 virus we will be following the guidelines set by the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office. Visitation hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Cisco Funeral Home in St. Marys, located at 1175 E. Greenville Road. Funeral liturgy and celebration life services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Cisco Funeral Home in St. Marys with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys. Contributions can be made Auglaize Industries. Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Jim and his family. To pay your respects or leave online condolences or memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or visit Cisco Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.