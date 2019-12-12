SIDNEY – James Steve Keith, 88, of Sidney, Ohio, died peacefully at 6:50 Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1931, in Whitley City, Kentucky, to Edmund and Myrtle (Davis) Keith. He married Anna Lee (Wilson) Keith on Feb. 4, 1955.

Surviving children are Jeffery Keith, Gary (Danita) Keith, Timothy Keith, and Kimberly (Roger) Brogdon. A daughter, Cheryl Weinstock, preceded him in death.

Surviving grandchildren are Misty Stapleton, Joseph (Patty) Keith, James (Jamie) Keith, Nikki Keith (Derrick) Mayo, Danielle (Brogdon) Greene, Derek (Allison) Brogdon, Brad Keith, Craig (Kristen) Keith, Frank Gutierrez, Juan Gutierrez, Resa Gutierrez (Kevin) Tufts, Shannon (Amanda) Keith, and Shea Keith (Steve) Thomas.

Also surviving are 28 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Two great-grandchildren preceded him in death.

Surviving sisters are Wilena (Merle) Shaffer and Lenora Goins. One sister, Dorothy Campbell, and two brothers, Lowell Keith and Clyde Keith, preceded him in death.

James was honored to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Italy. He was employed by Copeland Corporation for 43 years. He enjoyed fishing, nature, and long scenic drives. He was a member of Northtowne Church of God in Sidney, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio. Pastor Tim Bartee will officiate the funeral service following the visitation. Full military honors will be provided by Sidney American Legion Post 217 at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.