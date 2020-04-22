SIDNEY — James Turner, 77, of Sidney, passed away at 4:06 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1943, in Kenvir, Kentucky, the son of the late Milburn and Flora Lee (Hensley) Turner.

On Dec. 31, 1984, James married the former Sally Veit, who survives him. He is also survived by children, Jeff (Amanda) Martz, Julie (Rick) Howell, Joe (Jennifer) Martz and Janice (Matt) Bernardi; siblings, Loraine (Arnold) Jones, Rod (Sue) Turner, Linda Russell, Jerry (Wanda) Turner and Milburn Turner Jr.; 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Turner, and sister, Brenda Sue Turner.

Mr. Turner was a veteran of the United States Army, where he rose to Major, MSC. After being honorably discharged, he spent 37 years working as an assembler for the Copeland Corporation in Sidney. James was also a long-time member of New Life Church in Port Jefferson. As a NASCAR fan James cheered for Mark Martin and as a football fan the Minnesota Vikings were his team. James absolutely loved his family. He enjoyed playing card games like, rook, spoons, euchre, and poker, for money of course.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with Pastor Earnie Jones officiating.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Turner family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.