PIQUA — James M. Usserman, 76, of Piqua, died at 1:43 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m.