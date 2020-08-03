FORT LORAMIE — James Charles Utz, age 86, formerly of Cisco Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes early Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2020, at his residence in Cridersville, Ohio.

He was born May 12, 1934, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Charles and Alma (Zimmerman) Utz. On Nov. 10, 1957, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Jim married Mary "JoAnn" (Schneider) Utz, who preceded him in death on July 8, 2015.

Surviving are three children, Debbie and Robert Caris, of Westerville, Dave and Brenda Utz, of New Bremen, and Tom and Sherri Utz, of Cridersville; eight of nine grandchildren, Jason and Crystal Caris, Kelly Caris, Katie Utz (deceased), Jeff and Elizabeth Utz, Tony and Kristina Utz, Kyle and Ashlee Utz, Nathan and Sandy Utz, Jeremy Utz, Jacob and Emily Utz and three stepgrandchildren, Tyler, Logan and Hannah Meeker as well as 16 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Joan and Adolf "Sonny" Meyer, of Newport, Mike and Rita Utz, of Fort Loramie, and Betty Bayne, of Sidney and a brother-in-law, Ron Silvers, of Piqua.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jean Utz, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Schneider and Barbara Silvers.

Mr. Utz served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. A machinist/tool maker, Jim was retired from E and E Machine in Sidney before owning and operating Midway Machine and Tool from his residence until fully retiring in 2015. Years ago, Jim had been employed at Wayne Trail in Fort Loramie. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Fort Loramie American Legion and Newport Sportsman Club. In his leisure, Jim enjoyed fishing and interacting with his family. To them he was known as "Super Man" because he was handy to fix anything.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to CHP Home Care and Hospice or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.