KETTERING – James "Jay" V. Napier, age 80, formerly of Houston, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Oak Creek Terrace, Kettering, Ohio.

He was born May 31, 1938, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to the late Roosevelt and Golden (Kirk) Napier. He married Jean (Branson) Napier June 27, 1959, in Jonesville, Virginia. She survives.

He is also survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Doug Cline, Springfield, Ohio, and Debra and Doug Schmitmeyer, Houston, Ohio; four grandchildren, Isaiah, Jayla, Caleb and Nicholas; and his loving dog, Tucker. He was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters.

Jay was a member of Free Holiness Church of God in Covington, Kentucky. He enjoyed collecting coins, gardening and eating food. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Jay was employed at Miami River Stone Quarry in Sidney for 30 years where he retired in 2005.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Tom Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Monday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385, or you may contribute online at hospiceofthemiamivalley.org. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.