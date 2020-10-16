ANNA — James W. Harshbarger, 79, of Anna passed away at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 20, 1941, in Sidney, Ohio, and was a graduate of Anna High School. James "Jim" is the son of the late Robert and Ruth Harshbarger. In 1962 he married Carol A. Smart and they celebrated 58 years of marriage on Nov. 3.

His siblings, Rachel (Ed) Larger, Rosalee (John) Horn, Roberta (Dan) Pitts, Ruby (Bob) Sibert and Joe (Teckla) Harshbarger, survive along with in-laws, Phyllis (Dick) Zimpher and Norma Symonds. He is proceeded in death by his wife Carol Harshbarger, brother-in-law Jack Smart, and father and mother-in-law, John and Marjorie Smart.

Jim is also survived by his children, Ben (Teresa) Harshbarger and Holly (Mark) Russell. He is the grandfather to eight grandchildren, Chelsea, Caleb (Grace Anne), Logan (Hailey), Carly (Aaron), Tanner, Colton, Clayton, Meg, and great-granddaughter, Alba.

He was a 25-year employee for Sidney Truck and Storage and farmed for many years with his brother, Joe. Jim was a motorcycle and travel enthusiast. He enjoyed motorcycle trips taken with friends to various parts of the US and he, his wife, son and daughter traveled by motorcycles from Ohio to the West Coast. Jim and his wife later established "Bike Haven," a motorcycle campground, at their home in Wapakoneta as a place for bikers to stay during their travels. Jim enjoyed winters in Florida and later in life he and his wife traveled by motor coach across the US and Canada for prostate cancer awareness.

Jim was skilled at fixing and refurbishing bicycles and was fondly known as the "bike man" by his grandchildren and neighbors within the community. His children and grandchildren will lovingly remember bike rides with him through local parks. Jim also enjoyed playing euchre, watching movies and time spent with his loyal dog, Zephariah. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home and memorial condolences may be expressed to the Harshbarger family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.