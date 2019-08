MINSER — Jan R. Dicke, age 46, died suddenly on Saturday evening, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence in rural Minster.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Sept.r 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Sunday, at the church from 3 until 4 p.m.

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements.