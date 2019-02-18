SIDNEY — Jane Elizabeth Baker, 81, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Plain City, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Alice (Gunderman) Wibright. On Aug. 24, 1958, she married Marvin E. Baker, who preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1994.

Jane is survived by three sons, Matthew (Cindy) Baker, of New Bremen, Mark (Brenda) Baker, of Sidney, and Micah (Mary Jo) Baker, of Minster; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Charles R. Wibright, of Mechanicsburg; brother-in-law, Morton Beach, of Tuscon, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Sue (Lanny) Gump and Jackie Baker-Gephart, both of Sidney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brother, Jerry Wibright; sister and brother-in-law, Rosie (Clair) Zimmerman; sisters-in-law Carol Beach, and Ruth Wibright; brother-in-law, Phil Baker; and parents-in-law, Galen (Mable) McGowan.

Jane was a life-long educator and perpetual student who believed we are never done learning. She held degrees from Ohio University, Wright State University, and had a master's degree from The University of Dayton. She served as a kindergarten teacher for Mechanicsburg and Sidney City Schools for more than 18 years, followed by teaching positions for London Corrections and Allen Corrections for 20 years. She also served as adjunct professor of English for University of Findlay.

Jane volunteered for many years at Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she shared her knitting passion by knitting countless caps for newborns. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, who will all miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joe F. Pumphrey officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Auxiliary in Jane's memory.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Baker family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.