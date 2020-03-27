ST. MARYS — Jane Bertke, age 74, of St. Marys, formerly of McCartyville, Ohio, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in St. Marys surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Henry and Frances (Hemmelgarn) Severt. She married Jerry Bertke on Nov. 9, 1968, in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Montezuma, Ohio. He survives in St. Marys.

She is also survived by children, Todd and Tracy Bertke, McCartyville, and Amy and Jeff Johns, Troy; six grandchildren, Alex, Emily, Ashley, Connor, Rachel and Jena; brother, Charles Severt, Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Irene Odoski, Black Mountain, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Severt, Orange City, Florida; in-laws, Elfrieda Sanders, Fort Loramie, Don and Rosemary Bertke, McCartyville, Elaine and Jim Moorman, Chickasaw, Irene and John Huntzinger, Piqua, Roger and Susan Bertke, Fort Loramie, Lavern and Lisa Bertke, St. Marys, and Dale and Lois Bertke, Anna.

She was preceded in death by stepbrother, Norman Severt, stepsister, Evelyn and Wally Braun, and brothers-in-law, Larry Odoski and Bernard Sanders.

Jane was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church McCartyville, and enjoyed boating, water skiing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a dental assistant for 20 years.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice, 230 West Main St. Coldwater, OH 45828, Cancer Association of Mercer County, 218 S. Main St, Ste A, P.O. Box 624 Celina, OH 45822.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.