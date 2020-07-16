SIDNEY – Jane M. (Jean) Hutchins, age 89, of Sidney, passed away peacefully July 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 10, 1930, in Glasgow, Scotland, daughter of the late Robert Martin and Helen D. (Adams) Martin. She married Paul E. Hutchins Jan. 16, 1954, and he preceded her in death April 4, 2016.

Jean is survived by daughters, Brenda (Daniel) Manger, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Roberta (William) Ruck, of Beavercreek, Ohio, Paula (Bill) Moloney, of Tipp City, Ohio; grandchildren, Patrick, William, Ian, Colleen, Derek, Stuart; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, John, Natalie and Ceinwyn.

Jean worked at Chemical Abstracts in Columbus and retired from Coin World at Amos Press, Sidney, after 23 years of faithful service. She also volunteered for Girl Scouts for over eight years and belonged to Dorena Circle. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sidney. Jean was an avid pet lover, rescuing many animals. She and her husband loved to travel, enjoying all 50 states, Europe and a Panama Canal cruise. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jane Madden officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society and/or Hospice of Dayton in Jane's memory.

