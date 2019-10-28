SIDNEY — Janet Lea (Douglas) Accuntius, 61, of Sidney, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 12:52 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1958, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Thomas) Douglas.

She is survived by daughter, Laura (Ryan) Austerman, of Tipp City; granddaughter, Emily; and three sisters, Vickie Douglas, Karen Kelly and Jane Ernst.

Janet was preceded in death by son, David Accuntius.

Janet was employed by Ollie's as a sales supervisor for over five years. She also worked as a teacher's aide for the Shelby County Education Service Center. Janet was an avid reader and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles or word searches. She enjoyed baking especially red velvet cake. She loved her cat, Phoebe, and her granddaughter, Emily, who was her pride and joy of her life. Janet was of the Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Janet's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Accuntius family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.