PIQUA — Janet Irene Carr, age 79, of Piqua, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 30, 1940, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Charles Nicholson and Justine (Bernhold) Nicholson. She married the love of her life, Hal Carr, on Feb. 4, 1959, and he preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2006.

She is survived by children, Christine Prestia, of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, David (Amy) Carr, of Piqua, Melony Davidson, of Greenville, and Alecia (Rick) Langston, of Piqua; four grandchildren, David Carr, Jeremy Davidson, Amanda Whatton and Matheu Langston; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Robert (Elsa) Nicholson, of Santa Anna, California, and Tom (Evelyn) Nicholson. of Santa Anna, California; sister, Ruth Larger, of Sidney.

She is preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters, and granddaughter Elizabeth Carr.

Janet retired from Huffy Bicycle in Celina, Ohio. She was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and was a 1958 graduate of Holy Angels Catholic School. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, gardening, and fishing at St. Marys lake. She loved spending time with her family.

Family and friends called Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, OH, 45365.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Andrew Hess officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church in Janet's memory.

Arrangements for the Carr family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.