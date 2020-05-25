BRADENTON, Fla. — Janet Knasel Cates, formerly of Sidney, passed away after a brief illness May 16, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida. Janet was born Jan. 18, 1943, to Marvin and Sybil (Moses) Knasel in Sidney. Janet graduated from Anna High School in 1961. Janet and Bob Cates were married Nov. 4, 1961. Janet's dream of having a child came true when they were blessed with their beloved daughter, Jennifer Ann Cates. While residing in Sidney, Janet worked at United Telephone Co. and Copeland's. The family was co-owner of The Main Stop Drive Thru in Sidney. The family moved to Bradenton, Florida, in 1983 where Bob and Janet established, owned and operated The Main Stop Drive Thru. Janet retired from Manatee Community College of Bradenton. Surviving besides her husband and daughter are siblings, Marvel (Orrin) Tucker, Terry (Jo) Knasel and Preston Max (Robin) Knasel; in-laws, Jim Cates, Marti (Dan) Berger and Paula Sweat; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Anyone who met Janet instantly loved her, she was a loyal friend and a devoted Mother. Janet will be missed very much. Preceding her in death are her parents and brother, James (Butch) Knasel. A celebration of life will be held by family and friends at a later date. Cremation was handled by Brown & Sons, Bradenton, Florida.



