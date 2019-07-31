SIDNEY — Janet Sue DeVelvis, 75, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1943, in Mount Vernon, Indiana, the daughter of the late Carl and Albertha (Bosecker) Boerner. On June 16, 1962, she married Tracy DeVelvis, who preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2001.

Janet is survived by two children, Julie (Matthew) Hohl, of Chicago, Illinois, and Deron (Pam) DeVelvis, of Jackson Center; four grandchildren, Kara (Brad) DeVelvis Bruskotter, Heather DeVelvis, Elise Hohl and Erin Hohl; great-granddaughter, Everly Bruskotter; and sister, Ruth Ann Lang of Mount Vernon, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by brother, Gerald Boerner.

Janet was a career beautician and operated her own beauty shop out of her home for many years. She also worked at Dorothy Love until she retired. Janet was a long-time member of Pasco United Methodist Church where she served as a Ladies Aid. She enjoyed volunteering, which she did for S&H Industries, playing cards with her girlfriends, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family. Janet especially cherished time with her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Novito Dobles officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Janet's memory. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to Janet's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.