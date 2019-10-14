Janet K. Weldy (1940 - 2019)
WEST JEFFERSON – Janet K. Weldy, 79, formerly of Piqua, more recently of West Jefferson, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life time will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the West Jefferson United Methodist Church where OSU attire would be appropriate and an Order of the Eastern service will take place.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
