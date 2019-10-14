WEST JEFFERSON – Janet K. Weldy, 79, formerly of Piqua, more recently of West Jefferson, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life time will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the West Jefferson United Methodist Church where OSU attire would be appropriate and an Order of the Eastern service will take place.