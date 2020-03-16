FLETCHER – Janet "Elaine" Newberg, age 65, of Fletcher, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Elaine was born on Aug. 7, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, a daughter of the late George E. and Wilma (Lemmon) Baker. She married Richard Newberg on Aug. 10, 1979, and he preceded her in death on July 30, 2016.

Elaine is survived by a daughter, Jamie Newberg, of Fletcher, and two step-children, Shanda (Judy Miller) Newberg, of Celina, Ohio, and Mark (Melanie) Newberg, of Lebanon, Ohio.

She was a loving grandmother to five grandsons and one granddaughter, Jacob and Josh Newberg, of Lebanon, Alec and Brent Newberg, of Troy, Dustin Patty, of Troy, Natasha (R.J.) Gilardi, of Tennessee, and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She is also survived by a sister, Kathy (Larry) Millhouse, of Richwood, Ohio, and a brother, Dick Baker, of Saint Paris, Ohio, many nieces and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by an infant brother, and two stepsons, Paul and John Newberg.

Elaine was a 1972 graduate of Miami East High School. She has been employed for 30 years at Upper Valley Medical Center and worked in the emergency room as a health unit coordinator. Elaine loved her UVMC family. She also enjoyed her great-nephew, Brandon. Elaine loved to travel with her daughter, Jamie, and her nieces.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at a later date.