SIDNEY — Janet Partington, age 88, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Wilson Health.

She was born on July 10, 1931, in Champaign County, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late John D. and Ethel (Buroker) Butts.

She is survived by her children, Steve Partington, of North Port, Florida, Kathy (John) Borland, of Marble Head, Ohio,and Jeff (Connie) Partington, of Cumming, Georgia; eight grandchildren and one stepgrandchild; 10 great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Floyd Butts, of Rosewood, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

She was predeceased by a son, John Scott Partington, a sister, Bette Lattimer, a brother, Max Butts, her twin/sister, Jeanette Heath, and a great-grandson.

She loved watching the Game Show Channel and playing cards and loved being with her children and family. Janet retired after 42 dedicated years working for Copeland Corporation. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, along with TBDBITL.

There will be no calling hours, due to the health crisis in our country. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Pearl Cemetery. Preacher Jeff Partington will officiate the service. A celebration of life for Janet will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation in Janet's memory.

