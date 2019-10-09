MAPLEWOOD — Janet Faye Small, 73, of Maplewood, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on March 26, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Wilma (Abbott) Smith.

On Aug. 15, 1965, she married John E. Small, who survives along with three children, Chad (Tracy) Small, of Maplewood, Gina (Max) Knasel, of Sidney, and Jeff (Sandy) Small, of Sidney; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Ray Smith and Ralph Noel Smith.

Janet was a graduate of Sidney High School, class of 1964. After high school she went to beauty school and pursued a career as a licensed beautician, last working for IAC from where she retired after 25 years. Janet was a member of Maplewood United Methodist Church. Her passions included flower gardening, decorating her home, and watching her son and grandson's automotive racing. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

