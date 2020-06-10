MINSTER — Janice M. Ahrns, age 80, of Minster, Ohio, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Dublin Assisted Living in Dublin, Ohio.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Minster, Ohio, to the late Charles and Henrietta (Schwartz) Wente. She married Richard A. Ahrns on Feb. 17, 1962, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, New Bremen, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2015.

She is survived by children, Thomas and Ann Ahrns, Dublin, Ohio, Pam and Bill Koshar, Columbus, Ohio, Kelli and Scott Kelly, Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Krista and Michael McKelvey, Upper Arlington, Ohio, grandchildren: Kiersten, Marie, Madison and Charlie Busch, Trace, Kate and Clare; siblings, Marilyn Winner, Osgood, Tom and Joyce Wente, Minster, Dennis and Leah Wente, New Bremen, Connie Will, New Bremen, and Ted and Ann Wente, Michigan; In-laws, Bertha Wente, Minster, Ed Ahrns, Minster, Ohio, and Bonnie Ahrns, Minster.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Delores Bentz, Robert Wente, Shirley and Walt Seger, in-laws, Dennis Winner, Mike Will, John Ahrns, James Ahrns and Marilyn Ahrns.

She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. She was also a member of Minster F.O.E. 1391, Mission Commission, a Eucharistic Minster. She was a 1957 graduate of Minster High School. Janice enjoyed her time as a waitress at the townhouse and a cashier at H and S Market during her younger years. She loved the Oktoberfest and all the activities of her children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice.

