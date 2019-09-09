PEMBERTON — Janice Marie (Dowden) Davidson, age 87, of Pemberton, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Noah Oscar and Lilly Fayette Abbott.

She married Ralph Emerson Davidson on March 3, 1956, and he survives. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Bruce Davidson, of Pemberton, Mark L. (Ginger Ann) Davidson, of Sidney, and Kelly (Alan) Michael, of Anna; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Vera Bell Piper, of Sidney, and Clarice Pence, of Sidney.

Janice was a food preparation specialist for Fairlawn School as well as for funeral luncheons. She was a member of Pemberton United Methodist Church and was active in the Women's Bible Study Ministry. She was a 1950 graduate of Sidney High School. She enjoyed playing cards, arranging floral pieces, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up.

Private graveside services will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Pemberton United Methodist Church with Pastor Don Burley and Pastor Barbra Staley officiating.

Arrangements for the Davidson family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.