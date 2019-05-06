FORT LORAMIE — Janice L. Drees, age 80, of Fort Loramie, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Wilson Hospital in Sidney.

She was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Minster to the late Edward and Hilda (Drees) Placke. She married Louis Drees on June 18, 1960, and he survives in Fort Loramie.

She is also survived by her children, Deborah and Mark Westerheide, Ronald and Judy Drees, Craig and Cherie Drees and Dave and Peggy Drees, all of Fort Loramie; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Norma Webster, of New Bremen, Bonnie and Herb Limbert, of Wapakoneta, Ray and Carol Drees, of Fort Loramie, Vernon Drees, of Fort Loramie, Fred Drees, of Russia, and Lois Drees, of Vandalia.

She is preceded in death by a sister and in-laws, Joan and Bill Silvers, Edmund Webster, Bill Drees, Norma and Tom Gaier, Ruth Drees and Eileen Drees.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Minster Eagles, Hickory Nut Gang, and was in the same card club since 1958. Janice was worked as a child care giver, enjoyed camping, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Michael Church with the Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.