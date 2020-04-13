BELLEFONTAINE — Janice Loree Tobias Pellman, 83, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away April 11, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 18, 1936, in Wapakoneta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Cloyd F. and Rose E. Buffenbarger Tobias. In 1957, she married Delmar M. Pellman at St. Mark's Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2009. She is preceded in death by her infant brother, Howard Tobias, sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Mike Wallace, a niece, Cheryl Sidey, good friend, Richard Bitters, and 11 sisters and brothers-in-law.

She is survived by four children, John Pellman, of Quincy, Ohio, Victoria (Mike) Spring, of Huntsville, Ohio, Christopher Pellman, of Bellefontaine, and Mitchell (Jennifer) Pellman, of Vandalia, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; nephew, Mark (Deb) Sidey, of Texas; sister by another mother, Patricia (Richard) Copeland Bitters; sister-in-law, Sue Pellman, of Sidney, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janice was a 1954 graduate of Blume High School. She retired from food service in 2001. After her husband's passing, she became chief cook and bottle washer to her Pound Puppy, Eunice Marie, and Quaker Parrot, Max. Her hobbies were listening to the oldies but goodies, Pop and country music, assorted puzzle books and reading almost anything.

Per her wishes, no services will be observed at this time. A family gathering and her final motorcycle ride is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions are encouraged to the donor's favorite charity.

A special thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice especially, Renee and Jenny, for their compassionate care to Janice and her family.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.