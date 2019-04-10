SIDNEY — Jason David Felker, 38 years young, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his home in Sidney, Ohio.

Jason was born on Sept. 20, 1980, in Orlando, Florida, to his late loving parents, Edwin "Ed" and Deborah "Debbie" Felker. He moved to Sidney in 1993, where he began attending Sidney City Schools until he graduated Sidney High School in 1999.

He worked as an electrician for many years and had an immense love for music, art and his family and friends. He was a loving soul who brought joy to all around him.

He is survived and loved by his ex-wife, Michelle Felker, and his beautiful daughter, Jocelyn Felker, whom he adored.

This is to our friend: Until we meet again my brother, we will love and miss you more than you will every know.

His friends will be gathering at Custenborder shelter near the river following the M.S. Walk Saturday, April 13, at approximately 3 p.m.