Jason Frey

Guest Book
  • "I am very sorry for your loss! The entire Frey family and..."
    - Megan Rutschilling
  • "Deepest sympathies Ed, Marcia and family. Prayers and hugs"
    - Carol Werling
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. "
    - Ashley Huelsman (Goubeaux)
  • "Fly high dear nephew. We have an angel protecting us. ..."
    - Mary Weitzel
  • "Very sorry for your loss ..Prayers sent to all of you.."
    - Mike Staugler
Service Information
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH
45865
(419)-628-2341
Obituary
NEW BREMEN — Jason E. Frey, age 23, of New Bremen, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident in Mercer County.

He was born May 29, 1996, in Dayton to Edward J. and Marcia L. (Heitkamp) Frey, of Yorkshire.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Cortney Norris; sisters, Katrina and Kevin Schlarman, of Osgood, and Kendra Frey, of Yorkshire; and niece, Lucille Schlarman.

Jason graduated from Marion Local in 2015, and worked as a mill operator at Maria Stein Grain. He was a hard worker who enjoyed life, especially outdoor activities such as hunting, kayaking, boating, camping, riding his motorcycle and spending time with friends and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
