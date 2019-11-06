SIDNEY — Jay L. Sharp, age 83, of Sidney passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1936, in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of the late Harris C. Sharp and Norma (Vornholt) Sharp.

Surviving are his siblings, Donald H. Sharp (Carol), of Lakewood, Colorado, and Julia "Judy" Sharp Tremain, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews: Kelly Sharp, of Denver, Colorado, Victoria Sharp Stannard, of Westminster, Colorado, Jennifer Tremain Schlafer (Frank), of Kent Ohio, and John Tremain, of Twinsburg, Ohio; and eight great-nieces and nephews.

Jay began his schooling in New Bremen. After the family moved to a farm in Shelby County, he continued at the Anna Village School and graduated with the class of 1955. He served in the Army National Guard of Ohio from 1958-1964. Jay learned the trade of welding and worked at Miller Meteor for some years. In his 20's he earned a pilot's license and flew his Piper Cub from Sidney to Casper, Wyoming, and back-visiting his brother Don and family. In his later years he enjoyed listening to short wave radio and following current events and the stock market. When his health permitted he was a faithful attender at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sidney, where he received outstanding support from the Rev. Kenneth Castor and the members.

The family would like to express their special thanks to Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for their professional, kind care this past year, the Wilson Health CCU/ICU and the Wilson Health Home and Hospice for their excellent, compassionate care.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, 225 W. Monroe St., New Bremen, Ohio. A velebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. At a later date, private family inurnment will take place at Pearl Cemetery, Swanders.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jay can be made to the .

