DEGRAFF — Jay Robert Strayer, 55, of DeGraff, passed away at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Oct. 25, 1963, to the late Robert Russell and Mary Frances (Hooley) Strayer.

On March 8, 1997, Jay married the former Sadie Cummins in Lewistown, Ohio and she survives, along with their two sons, Robbie Strayer and D.J. Strayer. He is also survived by two sisters, Joanne (David) Bell and Julie (Robert) Remington; his mother-in-law, Penny Cummins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jason (Carrie) Cummins; seven nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Joe) Lewis, Sheila (Daniel) Errett, Nathan (Candace) Remington, Ethan Cummins, Nathan Cummins, Tony Cummins, and Joe Cummins; and three great-nieces and nephews, Ben Lewis, Peighton Remington, and Reece Remington.

A farmer, Jay was an employee of AGC where he had worked for 33 years. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and Logan County Antique Tractor Association. Jay volunteered much of his time with Union Township as well as supporting and contributing to the Riverside High School FFA.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Winner Family Farm Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47 in DeGraff, where Pastor Wayne Downing will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Burial will be in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Jay's memory, to Riverside FFA, 2096 County Road 24 S., DeGraff, OH 43318.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.