Jayn R. Fox
1966 - 2020
SIDNEY — Jayn R. Fox, age 54, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

She was born March 1, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio to Hope (Schmidt) Fox and the late James Richard Fox.

Surviving are children; James (Jennifer) Fox of Sidney, Hope Koons of Piqua, Jaslyn Carroll of Troy, five grandchildren; Aiden Fox, Gambit Fox, Karma Williamson, Tristyn Brown, Rhyker Rose, brothers; Jimmy Fox of Tipp City, and Jordon Fox of Tipp City.

Jayn was preceded in death by her father and brother Jason Fox.

Jayn was employed by Clean-All Company of Sidney. She attended high school in Tipp City. She enjoyed animals, especially her dog Izzie. She loved watching old movies, especially with her grandkids. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
