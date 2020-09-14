SIDNEY — Jean Custenborder, 98, of Sidney, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on May 23, 1922, in Rockford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold M. Sharp, DDS, and Mabel (Stephenson) Sharp.

Jean is survived by her sister, Marian Sharp Corsiglia, of Murrieta, California, along with two nieces and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Stephen Patton Custenborder, who passed away in 2004, and a sister, Miriam Sharp, who died in 1928.

Jean was a life-long member of Sidney First United Methodist Church. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1943 and later completed extensive courses at the University of Arizona. Jean was a career educator who taught high school geography in Arizona for most of her working life. She later relocated to Ohio where she served in the Athens County Welfare Department, finally retiring to Sidney. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed being active in her church. She loved her church family and had a friendly disposition that gave her a genuine love for all people.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating.

