1/2
Jean Custenborder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Jean Custenborder, 98, of Sidney, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on May 23, 1922, in Rockford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold M. Sharp, DDS, and Mabel (Stephenson) Sharp.

Jean is survived by her sister, Marian Sharp Corsiglia, of Murrieta, California, along with two nieces and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Stephen Patton Custenborder, who passed away in 2004, and a sister, Miriam Sharp, who died in 1928.

Jean was a life-long member of Sidney First United Methodist Church. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1943 and later completed extensive courses at the University of Arizona. Jean was a career educator who taught high school geography in Arizona for most of her working life. She later relocated to Ohio where she served in the Athens County Welfare Department, finally retiring to Sidney. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed being active in her church. She loved her church family and had a friendly disposition that gave her a genuine love for all people.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Point Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to Jean's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved