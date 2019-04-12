SIDNEY — Jean Ann Gray, age 80 of Sidney, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born Jan. 29, 1939, in DeGraff, Ohio, to the late Harvey Carl Knotts and Ethel Irene Young Knotts McIntire. She married Frank S. Gray and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2011.

Jean was loved most of all by her extended family, Janice Fishbaugh and her children, Laura Fisbaugh and Mrs. Todd (Hillary) Bandy.

She is preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth Irene Knotts, and infant brother, Dickie Lee Knotts

Jean was a member of New Covenant Church in Sidney. She retired from Stolle Corporation as a secretary after many years of service. She loved to read, was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed Christian music.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Glen Cemetery with Scott New officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami County Hospice in Jean's memory.

