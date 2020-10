NEW BREMEN — Jean K. Ahlers-Waterman age 88, of New Bremen, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:24 A.M. at the Heritage Center in Minster, where she had resided for the past seven years.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Willow Grove Cemetery near New Bremen. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the services.