PIQUA — Jean Alice (Davis) Noble, 84, of Piqua, died at 6:29 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

A service to honor her life will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.