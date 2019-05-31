FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Jean Rae (Clark) Sexauer, 79, of Fleming Island, Florida, passed away on May 27, 2019.

She was born in Sidney on April 5, 1940, to the late Medford and Wilma (Garrett) Clark.

Jean was a life member at the VFW Post 1988, in Green Cove Springs, Florida. She had a love for helping others in need through charitable benefits and fundraisers.

Jean was a great inspiration, friend, and mother who enjoyed putting puzzles together, crocheting, and fishing. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jo Anne Stewart, and her granddaughter, Sutton Persinger.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Peggy Hester and Laura Thacker (Michael); son, Brent McDade; brother, Richard Clark; sister, Judith Stewart; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Broadus-Raines Chapel, Green Cove Springs, Florida, with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating.