SIDNEY — Jeanetta F. Lambdin, 78, of Sidney passed away at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born on March 7, 1942, in Switzer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Leslie and Myrta (New) Hughes.

On March 7, 1957, she married Floyd Lambdin Jr., who survives along with three children, Leslie (Tim) Wallace, Eva (Sam) Puckett, and Denny Lambdin, all three of Sidney; grandchildren, Matt, Josh and Dan Cox, Kenny and Jon Puckett, Erika Butler, Rachel Lightle, Kelley Lambdin, Whitey Swafford, MacKendzie and McKenna Murphy; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Christine Hughes, Lucille Ferguson and Eileen Blevins; five brothers, Arnold, Estel, Walden, Alvis and Shorty Hughes; and stepmother, Laura Hughes.

Jeanetta was retired from the former Copeland Corporation where she worked for more than 30 years. She enjoyed writing poetry, attending her church and she loved the Christmas season. Jeanetta found her greatest joy in The Lord and in her family, all of whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Full Gospel Community Church with Pastor Doug Thobe officiating. Mausoleum entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from noon until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Jeanetta's family at the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home's website, www.cromesfh.com.