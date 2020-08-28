1/2
Jeanetta F. Lambdin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Jeanetta F. Lambdin, 78, of Sidney passed away at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born on March 7, 1942, in Switzer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Leslie and Myrta (New) Hughes.

On March 7, 1957, she married Floyd Lambdin Jr., who survives along with three children, Leslie (Tim) Wallace, Eva (Sam) Puckett, and Denny Lambdin, all three of Sidney; grandchildren, Matt, Josh and Dan Cox, Kenny and Jon Puckett, Erika Butler, Rachel Lightle, Kelley Lambdin, Whitey Swafford, MacKendzie and McKenna Murphy; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Christine Hughes, Lucille Ferguson and Eileen Blevins; five brothers, Arnold, Estel, Walden, Alvis and Shorty Hughes; and stepmother, Laura Hughes.

Jeanetta was retired from the former Copeland Corporation where she worked for more than 30 years. She enjoyed writing poetry, attending her church and she loved the Christmas season. Jeanetta found her greatest joy in The Lord and in her family, all of whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Full Gospel Community Church with Pastor Doug Thobe officiating. Mausoleum entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from noon until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Jeanetta's family at the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved