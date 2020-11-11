MINSTER — Jeanette C. Borges age 94 of Minster, Ohio died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Heritage Center, Minster, Ohio. She was born August 1, 1926 in Anna to the late Harry & Bernadine (Schwartz) Koverman.

She married Leo B. Borges on June 19, 1948 in McCartyville, Ohio and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2006.

She is survived by children: Steven & Judy Borges, Minster, Diana & John Bender, Fort Loramie, Ann Meyer, New Bremen & friend Maurice Timmerman, Grandchildren: Tony & Kim Borges, Don Borges, Ron & Heather Borges, Jodi Borges, Heather & Chuck Stocklin, Josh Borges, Carrie Meyer, Jason Bender, Stacie Bender, 8 great grandchildren, sister Evelyn Buschur, Beavercreek and family friend Dave Watercutter. She was preceded in death by son, Tim & Kelly Borges, daughter, Kathy Borges, daughter-in-law, Mary Borges, grandchildren, Kevin Bender, Mathew Meyer, granddaughter-in-law, Karla Borges, siblings: Roger & Rose Koverman, Orrville & Barb Koverman, Joan & Orville Schwietzer and Louis Buschur.

Jeanette was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, Minster American Legion Auxiliary and Minster F.O.E. #1391. She retired from Copeland Corp.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 and from 8:30 to 9 AM on Saturday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Minster Fire Department, Minster Area Life Squad and Heritage Manor Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.