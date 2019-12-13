ST. MARYS — Jeanette Speckman, 93, of St. Marys, Ohio, died 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Otterbein — St. Marys.

Raised in Sidney, Ohio, she was born June 16, 1926 in Piqua, Ohio, to Harry W. and Bertha (Simes) Reitz. On May 21, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, she married Donald F. Speckman, who died Dec. 12, 2009.

Survivors include son Craig (Lisa Durnell) Speckman, of St. Marys, Ohio, and son Chris (Janice) Speckman, of New Knoxville, Ohio; grandchildren, Amy (Brian Kaylor) Cousino, Kelly Howell, Jeff (Julie) Speckman and Sheila (Jason) Vanderhorst; great-grandchildren, Olivia Cousino, Bryce Cousino, Mitchell Mabry, Sydney Howell, Wyatt Howell, Brad Speckman, Brett Speckman, Brian Speckman, C.J. Vanderhorst, Allison Vanderhorst and Joey Vanderhorst.

She was a graduate of Sidney High School and attended business college in Dayton, Ohio. For many years, she worked with her husband and sons in the operation of Speckman Automotive.

Her favorite pastimes included gardening and traveling. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys.

Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the St. Paul's United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Rhonda Hainer, officiating. Private family burial will take place in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen, Ohio.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either Grand Lake Hospice or St. Paul's UCC.

Condolences may be expressed via www.millerfuneralhomes.net.