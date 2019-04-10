BOTKINS — Jeanne Ann (Heilers) Egbert, age 81, of Botkins, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

She was born on June 2, 1937, to the late Bernard and Victoria (Gaier) Heilers. On July 21, 1956, she married Dale Willis Egbert and he survives in Botkins.

Also surviving are children and spouses, Michael (Doni) Egbert, Kristi (Gregg) Wildermuth, Susan (Larry) Brown, Lori (Mark) Elsass; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Anthony "Chick" (Theresa) Heilers, Victor (Betty) Heilers and Janet (Bob) Naseman.

She is also preceded in death by a great-grandchild; siblings and in-laws, Raymond (Alma) Heilers, Mildred (Robert) Dudley, Clementine (Bill) Boomer, Albert Heilers, Mary "Madge" (Roland) Molla, Clarence Heilers, Wilhemina (Richard) Roethlisberger and David Egbert; and her father and mother-in-law Willis and Leona (Jauert) Egbert.

Jeanne was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, and its Altar Rosary Sodality.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Steve Mondiek, celebrant. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, and at Sacred Heart Church Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus new rectory project. Condolences may be left on the funeral home's website, www.hogenkampfh.com.