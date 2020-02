FORT MYERS, Fla. – Jeanne Kruse McKaig, age 91, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Page Rehabilitation Center, of Fort Myers, Florida.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, with the Rev. Kazy Hinds officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.