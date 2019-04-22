RUSSIA — Jeanne Naveau, 93, of Russia passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was born Oct. 3, 1925, in Ottoville to John Leander and Catherine (Heckman) Wannemacher, who preceded her in death. She married Clair Naveau on Aug. 5, 1950, and he also preceded her in death on April 10, 2001.

She is survived by sons, Jim, of Lima, and John (Pat), of Coldwater; daughter, Mary (Bob) Dapore, of Versailles; son, Mike (Kate), of Lewis Center; and a brother Jim (Ruth) Wannemacher, of Ottoville. She also is survived by nine grandchldren, Matt (Meghann) Naveau, Sarah (Craig) Kaiser, Abby Naveau, Ben Dapore, Alex Dapore, Joel Dapore, Kyle Dapore, Joe Naveau and Natalie Naveau. There are five great-grandchildren, Luke Naveau, Emma Naveau, Owen Kaiser, Alexis Dapore and Adelyn Dapore.

She also was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Weber, a brother-in-law, Joe Weber, and an infant son, Thomas.

Jeanne graduated from Ottoville High School, where she was valedictorian, in 1943. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree from Mary Manse College in 1947. After graduation, she taught at Fort Loramie High School, where she met her husband of 50 years.

She concentrated on raising her family after they moved Russia in 1950 and later worked at Russia Local Schools after her children were in school.

She was an amazing mother, a deeply religious woman and an exceptional cook. Her grandchildren rarely left her house without a supply of cookies.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia with the Rev. Martin Fox as the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, 555 S. Liberty St. in Russia.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Clair and Jeanne Naveau Family Scholarship Fund in care of the Community Foundation of Shelby County, 100 S. Main Ave., Suite 202, Sidney, OH 45365.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.