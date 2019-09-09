SIDNEY — Jeffery S. Meyers, age 55, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the Dayton VA Hospice Facility.

Born on Dec. 16, 1963, in Columbus Ohio, Jeff was a son of W. Frederick Meyers, who survives in Lakeview, and the late Glenda (Webb) Meyers.

He is survived by two children, Nicole (Shawn) Hanes and Ryan (Sarah) Meyers, both of St Paris. He was a loving grandfather to three grandchildren, Cayden and Brycen Hanes and Bella Meyers. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Bill (Missy) Meyers, of Urbana, Michele (John) Randall, of Batavia, Illinois, and Lee (Wanda) Meyers, of St. Paris, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Graham High School and served in the US Army and worked as a welder for KTH. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed played poker and watching his grandkids play sports.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m in the Mad River Township Building, 2773 Vance Road, St. Paris, OH 43072.

Atkins-Shively Funeral Home is serving the family.