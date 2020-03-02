JACKSON CENTER – Jeffery Scott Stockstill, 59, of Jackson Center, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1960, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Levon and Lula (McDaniel) Stockstill.

He is survived by son, Josh (Michelle) Stockstill, of Cedar Lake, Indiana; siblings, Linda L. Parker, of Crown Point, Indiana, Londa Kossel, Kermit Stockstill, and Tim (Bonnie) Stockstill, all of Sidney, Sandy (Mark) Wilker, of Anna, and Greg (Carrie) Stockstill, of Portage, Indiana; grandson, Tyler Stockstill; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by brothers, Jim, Dee, and Levon L. Stockstill, and sisters, Helen (Jo) Wyer, Emily Krier, Wanda Carey, and Janice Ann Knowland.

Mr. Stockstill spent many years as a truck driver. He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Chicago Bulls. In the '90s, Jeff spent many days in Chicago watching the Bulls play. Over the last several years, he always found a way to attend a Buckeyes game as well. Not only did Jeffery enjoy sports, he also loved music. Every year he attended the Blues Festival in Chicago.

Jeff loved his family. His son, Josh, meant the world to him, and he loved Michelle as if she were his own daughter. He absolutely loved watching his grandson, Tyler, play basketball and jumped for joy knowing he would be having a second grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Stockstill family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.