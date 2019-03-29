ST. HENRY — Jeffrey R. Buehler, age 62, of St. Henry, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Sidney, to the late Leo and Mary (Bernard) Buehler. On Nov. 6, 1976, he married Jill (Smith) Buehler and she survives in St. Henry.

Jeff is also survived by children, Janessa and Mike Brotherwood, of St. Marys, Jeana and Jacob Byer, of Coldwater, Jed Buehler, of Minster, Joseph Buehler and Megan Brandewie, of St. Henry, and Jacob Buehler and Ashly Starns, of Celina. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Kirsten, Jared, Owen, Isabel, Mia, Ayden, Alex, Hailey, Rebel, Bryan and Addilyn, as well as siblings and in-laws, Phil and Joan Buehler, of Kettlersville, Steve and Ale Buehler, of Omaha, Nebraska, Joanie and Mike Prueter, of Kettlersville, Teresa and Ben Harshbarger, of Botkins, and David Buehler, of Missouri.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Henry Church. Burial will follow in St. Henry Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.