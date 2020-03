BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Jeffrey Duke Denman, 59, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:56 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Richard Banks Burn Center of Eskenazi Health Center of Indianapolis.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.