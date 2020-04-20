SANDUSKY — Jeffrey A. Leis, 65, a recent resident of Sandusky, passed away on Friday evening, April 17, 2020 in the home of his good friend.

He was born on July 21, 1954, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Paul and Dorothy (Strawsburg) Leis. A 1972 graduate of Sidney High School, Jeff worked for Honda for a number of years.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1972-1975.

Jeff was a life member of the VFW Post 2529 and AMVETS Post 17, and a member of The American Legion Post 83. He enjoyed golfing and cheering on the Buckeyes.

He is survived by his daughter, April Leis; granddaughters, Alyssa and Brianna; great-granddaughter, Maliah; brother, Michael (Deb) Leis; niece, Michelle (Eric) Zumbrun; nephew, Anthony (Ashley) Leis; and special friends, Nancy Swinehart, and Bob and Debbie McCarthy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Leis; sister, Deborah Leis; and special friend, Steve Swinehart.

Per Jeff's wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be announced for a later date. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.