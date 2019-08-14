SIDNEY — Jeffrey Lynn Litton, age 60 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on April 9, 1959, in Oneida, Tennessee, the son of the late Dillard and Ruby (Terry) Litton.

He is survived by three children, Jeffrey Litton, of Sidney, Crystal Litton, of Piqua, and Stacy Robles, of Indianapolis, Indiana; brothers, Robert (Laurel) Litton, of Sultan, Washington, Doug Litton, of Portland, Indiana, Tim Litton and Tony (Lori) Litton, both of Redkey, Indiana; sisters, Eunice Watson, of Sidney, Brenda Litton, of Portland, Indiana, Rita (Jay) Miller, of Sidney, Karen (Richard) Shock, of Covington, and Linda Litton, of Sun City, Arizona; and 13 grandkids.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Litton, two brothers, Tommy and Rex Litton, and one sister, Rhonda Curme.

Mr. Litton was employed by American Trim in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave, Sidney, with Nina Byler officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials, in Jeffrey's honor, may be made to Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF).

Condolences may be expressed to the Litton family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.