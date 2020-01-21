SIDNEY — Jeffrey E. Wood, age 55, of Sidney, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 19, 1964, in Sidney to father Donald (Shirley) Wood ,of Urbana, and late mother, Marian (Brautigam) Desch. He married Kelly (Stewart) Wood on July 3, 1994, and she survives.

He is survived by children, Amanda (Nick) Davidson, of Piqua, Matthew Stewart, of Sidney, Tyler Wood, of Sidney, and Alivia Wood, of Reynoldsburg; grandchildren, Camron and Colin Davidson, Emma and Adalyn Wood, and Aura Journey Wood; two brothers and two sisters surviving.

He was preceded in death by son, Eric Wood.

Jeffrey was an avid fisherman who enjoyed working on cars and watching the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a member of Pemberton Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Pemberton Baptist Church from 2 to 4 p.m. with Pastor John Richmond officiating with a dinner following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeffrey's honor to offset funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.