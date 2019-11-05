COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — Jeremie Don Curl, 44, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and formerly of Sidney, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at 8:25 p.m. in Colorado Springs of cardiac arrest.

He was born Dec. 28, 1074, in Sidney, the son of Donald Curl, of Sidney, and the late Jackie Thornell Curl. His stepmother, Lora Curl, also survives in Sidney.

He is survived by two children, Hannah and Christian Curl, both of Sidney; one sister and brother-in-law, Shyanne (Curl) and Lucas Frierott, and their daughter, Lillian, of Sidney; two stepbrothers, Donnie and Larry (Joe) Brussell; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Inez Curl.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and watching the Florida Gators and Philadelphia Eagles.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help bring Jeremie home to Sidney, where he will be laid to rest.