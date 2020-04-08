SIDNEY — Jerome Forrest "Jerry" "Coach" DeLong, 80, of Sidney, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 8:20 a.m.

He was born on April 3, 1940, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Forrest and Marie (Barhorst) DeLong.

He graduated from Holy Angels High School in 1958, and from the University of Toledo, where he played collegiate basketball. He received his M.Ed. from the University of Dayton Jerry was a lifelong lover of teaching and coaching, and he returned to his alma mater and taught history and government at Holy Angels/Lehman Catholic high School until 1980.

During his tenure, Jerry coached basketball, baseball and cross country. He was Lehman's first varsity basketball coach, and he saw great success, with two Regional final basketball teams, and was awarded Class A Coach of the Year for the 1973-74 season. He coached girls basketball at Lehman in 1982-83, and was an assistant in the boys program in the 90s. He was inducted into the Lehman Catholic Hall of Fame in 2014.

After his years at Lehman, he took his teaching talent to the Upper Valley Career Center, where he continued teaching history and government, for 21 years, retiring in 2000. He was the History Educator of the Year in 1997. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, and served in Korea, and was Honorably discharged after his service to his Country. Jerry had a positive impact on many lives in Sidney and many area communities.

After retirement, Jerry could be found spending countless hours walking, jogging, and biking throughout Tawawa Park, (He was nicknamed the "Mayor" of Tawawa Park). He enjoyed fishing, maintaining his impeccable yard, traveling, playing horseshoes, attending high school sporting events, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include: Diane (Ken) Gigandet, of Fort Loramie, Lisa (Joseph) Spaugy, of Sidney, Ohio, Gregory DeLong, of Covington, Kentucky, Stacey DeLong, of Sidney, Ohio, and Anthony "Tony" DeLong, of Cleveland, Ohio. His special companion, Linda Meyer, of New Bremen, also survives. His grandchildren are Justin, Doug, and Megan Gigandet, Lauren, Josh and Jack Spaugy and Abigail and Veronica DeLong. He has two sisters, Marge Latimer and Jane (Michael) Bowman, of Sidney, and three brothers, Thomas (Jean) DeLong, of Oakwood, Ohio, John (Carol) DeLong, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Michael (Tasha) DeLong, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Rosemary A. (Berning) DeLong.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family visitation and private burial at Shelby Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Frank Amberger, of Holy Angels Catholic Church, officiating.

There will be a celebration of life, hosted by the family, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Lehman Catholic High School or Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to Lehman Catholic High School or Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeLong Family.