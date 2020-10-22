1/1
Jerry Eugene Markin
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Jerry Eugene Markin, age 80, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center Hospice, Troy.

He was born on September 23, 1940, in Urbana, the son of the late John and Betty (Wagner) Markin.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margaret (Guy) Markin. Also surviving are sons, Robert and Paul (Kathy) Markin of Sidney, daughter Rhonda Watson of Potosi, Mo., two sisters, Sue Markin of Urbana and Barbara McAlexander of Katy, Tx., 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Cathy Swope, sister, Connie Smith and brother, Thomas Markin.

Jerry was retired in 2002 after many years of faithful service from Copeland/Emerson Corporation in Sidney. He was a 1959 graduate of Christiansburg Jackson High School in Champaign County. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Sidney and the Moose Lodge in Piqua. Jerry enjoyed working with his hands in his garage and taking care of the outside and yard work at his home. He and his wife enjoyed camping for many years.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Walter officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

On line memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved