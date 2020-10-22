SIDNEY — Jerry Eugene Markin, age 80, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center Hospice, Troy.

He was born on September 23, 1940, in Urbana, the son of the late John and Betty (Wagner) Markin.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margaret (Guy) Markin. Also surviving are sons, Robert and Paul (Kathy) Markin of Sidney, daughter Rhonda Watson of Potosi, Mo., two sisters, Sue Markin of Urbana and Barbara McAlexander of Katy, Tx., 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Cathy Swope, sister, Connie Smith and brother, Thomas Markin.

Jerry was retired in 2002 after many years of faithful service from Copeland/Emerson Corporation in Sidney. He was a 1959 graduate of Christiansburg Jackson High School in Champaign County. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Sidney and the Moose Lodge in Piqua. Jerry enjoyed working with his hands in his garage and taking care of the outside and yard work at his home. He and his wife enjoyed camping for many years.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Walter officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

On line memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.